A 101-year-old man, who was born during a Zeppelin raid and lived through two World Wars , has been awarded one of the City of London's highest honours.

Manny Blankett, 101, celebrated his birthday last week with fish and chips at a local pub, and as an added treat, received the rare honour of the Freedom of the City.

As part of his ceremony, the oldest living man in the Square Mile on Wednesday signed a book at the historic Guildhall that world famous composer Stephen Sondheim had signed just weeks earlier.

World figures including Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela are among those who have received honorary freedoms, the City’s highest honour.

The Corporation's members can also choose to make special nominations for people like Mr Blankett, in recognition of their contribution to London life.

Mr Blankett was born in the East End on October 17, 1917, when Londoners were still travelling around in horse and carts.



"There was one right opposite where we lived. I saw it every day," he recalled. "Everything was transported - people, deliveries, there were no motorcars in those days."



He lived through WWI and then the Blitz, and led an adventurous lifestyle - travelling overland to India before serving in WWII: "It took a month to get there. It was quite a thing," he said.

Mr Blankett later worked as a hairdresser, then in the family fur business, and as a lifeguard at the Serpentine Lido in Hyde Park. He was a keen sportsman, and active in the peace movement demonstrations of the 1960s.

He said the middle of last century was probably his favourite time in London.

"Oh dear, I can’t remember - it was a long time ago, what can I say? London was different: There were lots of dance halls - strictly dancing. There’s nothing like that today."

Many friends and family were with him as he received the honour from the Corporation, which governs the Square Mile financial district.

Common councilmen Jason Pritchard and Munsur Ali, of the Portsoken Ward, where Mr Blankett lives in the Middlesex Street Estate, had nominated him.

Mr Pritchard, who has known Mr Blankett more than ten years, said he was astonishingly active.

"I am really chuffed we could do this for Manny and give him his special day. He really deserves to be spoilt. He is a such a special individual who is defying his age.

"Even at 101 years old he is still so nimble on his feet and mentally he is as bright as a button," he said.

Clerk of the Chamberlain’s Court, Laura Miller, presented Mr Blankett with a gilt-edged red book containing the Rules of the City.

Written in the 18th century, it includes such edicts as keeping good company, and avoiding spending too much time in London’s taverns.

Those rules may have come too late for Mr Blankett, who had already lived by them for the last century - which, along with his vegetarianism, he thought could go some way to explaining his longevity.

"I was never a drinker," he said. "A small drop of wine or a shandy."