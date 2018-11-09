Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dignitaries gathered at a historic silent ceremony to welcome the 691st Lord Mayor of London to his new post.

The event in the Great Hall at the City of London's headquarters is held in silence, apart from the moment when the new Lord Mayor Peter Estlin took his oath.

He arrived at the Guildhall flanked by police motorcyclists for the centuries-old ceremony.

The event starts with a meeting at the Alderman's Court before the Lord Mayor Elect joins the gathering of aldermen, common councillors, sheriffs and other dignitaries and invited guests to swear his oath of office.

The outgoing Lord Mayor Charles Bowman summoned him to his seat and the new Lord Mayor Peter Estlin donned his tricorn hat as his predecessor removed his to signal the transfer of power.

After he left the Great Hall the bells of the nearby Lord Mayor's church, St Lawrence Jewry pealed out.

Amongst the guests were members of the Onside Youth Zones charity (PICTURED) which is opening centres in London. They are participating in the procession of floats at the Lord Mayor's show and were due to present him with an honorary membership card and a photograph.

The ceremony continues tomorrow, Saturday, November 10, when the Lord Mayor leaves his official residence at Mansion House to head for an event at the Royal Courts of Justice at The Strand where he will spend some time before rejoining the three-mile procession.

There are no fireworks this year on the advice of the City of London police.