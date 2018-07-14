Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lot has happened since July 14, 2017.

The last male northern white rhinoceros died, a plane flew non-stop from Australia to the UK for the first time ever, it looks like North Korea may be willing to denuclearise and make peace with its southern rival.

But in South Ruislip , diligent workers at Cineworld have been continuing on to make the lives of the locals a little lighter and full of cinematic magic.

To celebrate the long-awaited cinema's first birthday, we take a look at everything that has happened at the cinema, which is at the heart of the Old Dairy development.

Once home to Arla's bottling and distribution centre, the site now hosts a 1,745 seat state of the art cinema, which has shown more than 346 films across more than 15,946 screenings.

The most popular snack has been a large sweet popcorn, which has been bought more than 58,000 times. The next most popular item was the Large Tango Mixed Ice Blast, selling over 18,000 in the first 12 months.

Meanwhile the top performing films have been Marvel’s Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

On Saturday (July 14), the cinema will running giveaways to the customers who have shown them so much love over the last 12 months.

Sam Tomlinson, Cineworld South Ruislip General Manager, said: “It’s been an incredible first year and we’ve loved being part of the local community, welcoming over 350,000 customers through our doors since we opened.

"On Saturday we’ll be giving away lots of prizes, goodies and it is the opening weekend of Pixar’s Incredibles 2, so what better way to spend our one-year anniversary and show our gratitude than giving back to the movie-loving community who help make the cinema so great.”