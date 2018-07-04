Five balconies were destroyed in a huge West Hampstead fire it is believed was sparked by a discarded cigarette.
Flames broke out at a Heritage Lane block of flats at around 11.25am on Tuesday morning (July 3).
More than 50 firefighters worked to tackle the fire which was under control by 1.10pm.
There were no reported injuries in the incident but the building was seriously damaged.
London Fire Brigade has investigated the cause of the fire and believe it was sparked by a cigarette butt which had been dumped a flower pot on the building's third floor balcony.
LFB has issued safety advice to smokers following the vicious fire which decimated five balconies and left only their frames intact.
An LFB spokesman said: “We would rather people didn’t smoke at all but if they do, vaping is a safer option.
"If you do choose to smoke cigarettes, it is absolutely vital you ensure your cigarette is completely out when you’ve finished smoking it.
"If you don’t, you risk causing a fire which could not only destroy your home, but also cost you your life."
London Fire Brigade's safety advice for smokers
- Make sure you have smoke alarms fitted in every room you regularly use in your home including in the hallways
- Never smoke in bed
- Always ensure you stub out cigarettes properly and dispose of them carefully.
- Keep matches and lighters out of children's reach
- Never leave lit cigarettes or cigars unattended
- Empty ashtrays carefully, ensuring all smoking materials are stubbed out and cold
- If you must smoke, do it outdoors