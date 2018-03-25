Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV star Declan Donnelly is celebrating some much-needed good news with his wife Ali Astall following reports they are expecting their first child.

The couple, who live in Chiswick , are said to be "absolutely delighted" with the news, a source close to them has revealed.

Fans have hailed the news after what has been a difficult time for Dec following the drink-drive arrest of his TV partner Ant McPartlin.

McPartlin has been charged and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4.

According to Mirror Online , it is thought 40-year-old Ali fell pregnant shortly after Dec, 42, left the jungle in December following the last series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here .

They kept their news under wraps until talent manager Ali had safely passed the crucial 12-week mark.

A source close to the pair, who wed in 2015 after knowing each other for a decade, said: “This has come at a difficult time for them both, given everything that Ant is now going through and the pressure that has put on Dec in the past week.

"But their priority now is their baby and an experience that they see as the best of their lives. Dec and Ali are both absolutely delighted to be expecting, especially as they have been trying for some time.

“They have both always wanted a family but worried that it might not happen for them. They have been keeping the pregnancy a closely guarded secret, but now that Ali is safely over 12 weeks, they are starting to let people know," they added to The Sun .

Writing on Twitter, Ant and Dec fans welcomed the news. Lynda Fitzgerald said: "This is fantastic news after recent events."

Daniel Jenks said: "At last some good news for Dec," while Sharron Taylor added: This is brilliant news . Congratulations. This news is just what we all needed. You will be great parents. So so happy for you both. CONGRATULATIONS again."

