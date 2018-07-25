Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dramatic footage shows a woman being stretchered from the bank of the River Thames after she plunged 7ft from the pavement in Chiswick as the tide was coming in.

Just after 10pm on Sunday (July 22), Chiswick Lifeboat responded to a call from London Ambulance Service (LAS) about an injured cyclist at Strand-on-the-Green, near Bull’s Head pub.

When they arrived, the lifeboat crew found that a woman on the foreshore had fallen two metres from the riverside path and had suffered a head injury.

The crew had to work against the clock as there was only one metre of the bank left due to the "rapidly rising tide".

(Image: RNLI)

Footage from the lifeboat shows the crew quickly getting the woman onto a stretcher so she could be taken from the bank, as the water inches closer by the second.

After being lifted from the foreshore, the woman was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

An RNLI spokesman said: "We deal with a number of incidents each year where people have fallen some distance onto the foreshore with the possibility of spinal or head injury.

"The lifeboat is able to reach these casualties very quickly; in many cases the river wall is much higher than in this case and casualties are speedily evacuated in the lifeboat.”