The A4 junction with Chiswick roundabout is closed after an crash on Thursday (June 21) afternoon.

First reports of the incident came in at about 1.45pm and there are reports of a lot of traffic in the area

Traffic is reported to be very slow on all routes leading to the roundabout as a result, and a number of traffic based Twitter pages are reporting severe disruption.

Transport for London's (TfL) main traffic twitter page tweeted: "A4 Great West Road remains closed westbound at A406 Chiswick Roundabout due to collision. Delays back over Hammersmith Flyover."

Radio Jackie's travel Twitter said: "Chiswick Delays on all approaches around Chiswick Roundabout, congestion on A205 Mortlake Road to Before Chalker's Corner, on Hanger Lane (North Circular) to North Ealing Station, on A315 Chiswick High Road to Chiswick Park Station and on A307 Kew Road to Before Richmond Circus."

According to travel information service Inrix the "A4 Westbound [is] closed, stationary traffic due to accident between M4 J1 / A205 / A406 / A315 (Chiswick Roundabout) and Capital Interchange Way".

The road has been closed for an accident out of camera view. affecting all approaches to the Chiswick Roundabout.

The H91 bus route is also being diverted via Chiswick High Road, Kew Bridge Road, High Street and Ealing Road.

Police and the London Ambulance Service have been contacted for details.

We will being you live updates as the come through.