The A4 junction with Chiswick roundabout is closed after an crash on Thursday (June 21) afternoon.
First reports of the incident came in at about 1.45pm and there are reports of a lot of traffic in the area
Traffic is reported to be very slow on all routes leading to the roundabout as a result, and a number of traffic based Twitter pages are reporting severe disruption.
Transport for London's (TfL) main traffic twitter page tweeted: "A4 Great West Road remains closed westbound at A406 Chiswick Roundabout due to collision. Delays back over Hammersmith Flyover."
Radio Jackie's travel Twitter said: "Chiswick Delays on all approaches around Chiswick Roundabout, congestion on A205 Mortlake Road to Before Chalker's Corner, on Hanger Lane (North Circular) to North Ealing Station, on A315 Chiswick High Road to Chiswick Park Station and on A307 Kew Road to Before Richmond Circus."
According to travel information service Inrix the "A4 Westbound [is] closed, stationary traffic due to accident between M4 J1 / A205 / A406 / A315 (Chiswick Roundabout) and Capital Interchange Way".
The road has been closed for an accident out of camera view. affecting all approaches to the Chiswick Roundabout.
The H91 bus route is also being diverted via Chiswick High Road, Kew Bridge Road, High Street and Ealing Road.
Police and the London Ambulance Service have been contacted for details.
We will being you live updates as the come through.
Road re-opened but traffic slow
A4 Gt West Rd is now open W/B at A406 Chiswick R'bt. Heavy Qs back over Hammersmith Flyover. Delays S/B on A406 towards Chiswick. N/B qs from Kew.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) June 21, 2018
Bus diversions
The H91 bus from Hounslow West Station to Hammersmith Bus Station is being diverted.
Route H91 diverted via Chiswick High Road, Kew Bridge Road, High Street and Ealing Road due to a road traffic collision blocking Great West Road westbound at Chiswick Roundabout.— TfL Bus Alerts (@TfLBusAlerts) 21 June 2018
Major traffic
Google’s traffic application is showing severe delays on several approaches. The darker red the line, the worse the traffic is.
Road Closed
The Jam Buster Twitter page is reporting the Great West Road is closed westbound and causing severe traffic.
A4 Great West Road (TW8) (Westbound) at the junction of Chiswick Roundabout - The road is closed following a collision. Chiswick roundabout is very slow moving. Chiswick High Road northbound is slow wi #LondonTraffic https://t.co/gk3XhrZkpj pic.twitter.com/Wp8SPZJxaE— Jambuster (@JambusterLondon) 21 June 2018
What has happened?
Welcome to our live blog following an accident at the junction of Chiswick Roundabout and the Great West Road. There are reportedly major delays on all approaches into the roundabout as a result.
We will update you as the incident unfolds.