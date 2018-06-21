Video Loading

The A4 junction with Chiswick roundabout is closed after an crash on Thursday (June 21) afternoon.

First reports of the incident came in at about 1.45pm and there are reports of a lot of traffic in the area

Traffic is reported to be very slow on all routes leading to the roundabout as a result, and a number of traffic based Twitter pages are reporting severe disruption.

Transport for London's (TfL) main traffic twitter page tweeted: "A4 Great West Road remains closed westbound at A406 Chiswick Roundabout due to collision. Delays back over Hammersmith Flyover."

All roads approaching the roundabout are reportedly very slow moving

Radio Jackie's travel Twitter said: "Chiswick Delays on all approaches around Chiswick Roundabout, congestion on A205 Mortlake Road to Before Chalker's Corner, on Hanger Lane (North Circular) to North Ealing Station, on A315 Chiswick High Road to Chiswick Park Station and on A307 Kew Road to Before Richmond Circus."

According to travel information service Inrix the "A4 Westbound [is] closed, stationary traffic due to accident between M4 J1 / A205 / A406 / A315 (Chiswick Roundabout) and Capital Interchange Way".

The road has been closed for an accident out of camera view. affecting all approaches to the Chiswick Roundabout.

The H91 bus route is also being diverted via Chiswick High Road, Kew Bridge Road, High Street and Ealing Road.

Police and the London Ambulance Service have been contacted for details.

We will being you live updates as the come through.

Road re-opened but traffic slow

Bus diversions

The H91 bus from Hounslow West Station to Hammersmith Bus Station is being diverted.

Major traffic

Google’s traffic application is showing severe delays on several approaches. The darker red the line, the worse the traffic is.

Google's traffic application is showing major delays on several of the routes into the roundabout after the accident
Google's traffic application is showing major delays on several of the routes into the roundabout after the accident (Image: Google)

Road Closed

The Jam Buster Twitter page is reporting the Great West Road is closed westbound and causing severe traffic.

What has happened?

Welcome to our live blog following an accident at the junction of Chiswick Roundabout and the Great West Road. There are reportedly major delays on all approaches into the roundabout as a result.

We will update you as the incident unfolds.