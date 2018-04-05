The video will start in 8 Cancel

Construction has begun on a high-rise development in Chiswick which will provide 84 affordable homes and more than 2,500 square metres of commercial space.

Pocket Living has broken ground at its Bollo Lane development - a part 14, part eight and part three-storey building made entirely from modular units.

The development is Pocket Living's third in Ealing and its fifth utilising techniques in modular construction, which involve completed flats being assembled in factories before being installed.

The project, which will be completed in mid-2019, will feature 84 affordable flats to be sold outright at a discount of at least 20% to local first-time buyers, a Pocket Living spokesman said.

It will also include 28 open market flats, three communal roof terraces and 2,758 square meters of commercial space with flexible use, capable of providing 200 jobs.

Ealing Council leader Julian Bell launched the construction of the 112-unit project in Bollo Lane by breaking the ground on the site and said providing affordable homes is a top priority for the council.

“Helping residents to find genuinely affordable homes is one of the council's top priorities," he said.

"London’s housing crisis means we are constantly striving to find new ways to alleviate the shortage of good quality homes.

“Pocket's innovative new approach not only increases the availability of affordable homes in Ealing, it speeds up the build time so that desperately needed homes are available sooner.”

(Image: Pocket Living)

The homes in Bollo Lane are being built for singles and couples.

Pocket Living has previously delivered 39 affordable homes in Sudbury Heights Avenue and 36 in Western Road.

The developer's commitment to increasing Ealing's affordable housing stock comes on the back of a £150 million finance agreement with the Mayor of London, Lloyds Bank and the Homes England.

This collaboration will see Pocket Living start on 1,059 affordable homes by March 2021, around a third of which will be delivered using modular construction.

'High-quality affordable homes for local people'

Marc Vlessing, Pocket Living's chief executive, added: “Last summer the Mayor invested in Pocket Living because we are able to deliver high-quality affordable homes for local people at speed using modular construction.

“This is one way Pocket Living is helping to solve London's housing crisis. Factory-built modular homes are quicker to build and far less disruptive to residents – with 60% fewer trucks coming to sites and 90% less waste.

“We are delighted to be delivering our third site in Ealing. The new Pocket homes at Bollo Lane in Chiswick represent 13% of Ealing's annual affordable housing target.

“Ealing is a great place to live and we know there is huge demand for affordable Pocket housing. We're pleased to be able to help local first-time buyers get a foot on the housing ladder.”

