Travellers hoping to head to China for the New Year celebrations have been given a health warning after an outbreak of bird flu.

The country has been hit by human cases of the avian influenza virus known as bird flu , so travellers are being reminded of the risks of contracting the virus during their visits.

Those flying out of the UK to China are advised to take extra care in order to protect themselves.

The majority of reported human cases in China, have had close contact with birds and have originated from several provinces and municipalities across mainland China and Taiwan.

Visitors have therefore been urged to avoid exposure to live poultry and visit medical specialists before travelling.

The warning comes in anticipation of Chinese New Year on February 16.

Public Health England (PHE) and the National Travel Health Network and Centre (NaTHNaC) are reminding UK travellers of the risk of avian flu ahead of a popular time to visit the country.

The UK is currently experiencing its own nationwide "prevention zone" put in place to stop the spread of the virus which has been found in wild birds both in the Midlands and the south coast.

National biosecurity measures are in place to contain the virus which has already killed more than 40 birds however , the strain is said to be different to that which affected humans in China last year.

Dr Dipti Patel, director at NaTHNaC, said: "Although the risk to UK residents travelling to the affected areas remains very low, anyone planning to visit China, Hong Kong SAR or Taiwan should avoid exposure to wild birds and poultry.

"We also strongly recommend you see your GP, pharmacist or travel health clinic to check you are in date with any recommended vaccinations and discuss any other potential health risks."

PHE's avain flu expert has strongly urged people visiting China to minimise their exposure to live pultry bu avoiding live bird markets and maintain a good level of personal hygeine.

PHE has also produced a clinical guidance document for health professionals in England who may be faced with patients experiencing sever flu-like symptoms on their return from China.

The risk to the UK from avian flu is still currently seen as "very low" however anyone experiencing symptoms within 10 days of returning from China should contact their GP.

The UK has also had the deadly Aussie flu to contend with in recent months, with the virus seriously affecting people across the country.

Symptoms of the virus can include a sudden fever, aches, exhaustion, a dry chesty cough, headaches, sore throats, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting and trouble sleeping.

The best protection we have against the Aussie flu virus is jabs, though flu strains change so it needs to be done every year.

