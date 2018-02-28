The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police searching for a missing Chinese national have found the body of a woman.

Officers have been searching for 35-year-old Sihong Yan after she was reported missing on Monday (February 26).

She was last seen at noon on February 14 at her university, King's College London, by a friend.

Police visited an address in Mayfair, Westminster , at 3am on Wednesday (February 28) where they found the body of a deceased woman.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but officers believe that the deceased woman is Chinese student Miss Yan.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Scotland Yard say the death is being treated as non-suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

