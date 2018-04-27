Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A chilling letter sent by "Jack the Ripper" to Ealing Police in 1888 includes a disturbing warning about two women, as he suggests his "knife is still in good order".

The postcard, which was sent to Ealing Police Station and received on October 29, 1888, was kept in police files on the unidentified serial killer until the case was closed.

It was given to a Metropolitan Police constable as a memento when he retired in 1966, who kept it in his drawer until his death, after which it remained with his widow.

The postcard, which is now going up for auction at Grand Auctions Ltd , in Folkestone, Kent, was received 11 days before Mary Jane Kelly, the last of the Canonical Five, was murdered on November 9.

The Canonical Five are the five women who most experts agree were all likely to be victims of Jack the Ripper.

The card is going up for sale on April 30 and has an estimated value of £600 to £900.

It says: "'Beware there is two women I want here they are b*******, and I mean to have them my knife is still in good order it is a students knife and I hope you liked the kidney. I am Jack the Ripper.''

(Image: Grand Auctions Ltd)

A specialist at Grand Auctions Ltd wrote: "Mary Jane Kelly, the last of the Canonical Five, was murdered on November 9, 1888, 11 days after the card was received.

"There is mention of his student's knife in our card. Some believe that the Ripper had some medical training from the way he cut up his victims, but this is not universally accepted.

"The kidney that was mentioned also appears in the 'Letter from Hell', another Ripper letter, where the writer stated he had fried one of his victim's kidneys and 'it tasted nice'.

"Our card is definitely of the period and has police provenance."

(Image: Grand Auctions Ltd)

According to Grand Auctions Ltd, Stewart Evans, an expert on the subject and author of a book on the Ripper letters, said the card is right for the period and is one of the letters the police received.

The auction spokesman added: "The great beauty of the card is that with its police provenance it is a unique Ripper item for sale, and no one can prove it is the Ripper himself, but equally no one can prove it is not."

For more information on the auction, click here .