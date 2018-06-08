The video will start in 8 Cancel

Children at a central London school will get free school meals as part of a pilot scheme - even if they are not in need of them.

The youngest children at Sir John Cass's Foundation Primary School already get free government-funded school meals.

The City of London Corporation has agreed to extend the free meals to the 120 children in years 3 to 6, at an estimated cost of £72,600 for the year of the pilot scheme.

The school has an "outstanding" rating from Ofsted.

The City's community and children's services committee debated whether the scheme would inevitably include some children who were not in need of free school meals.

However, segregating the approach would only harm the children who did need the meals, so it was better to provide them for all, Marianne Fredericks told her fellow committee members,

"Though there are some children who won’t benefit because they don’t need free school meals, the stigma grows," she said.

The free meals could help reduce diabetes rates, help children stay focused, and promote social bonds through the act of sharing a meal, Councillor Fredericks added.

She said: “It’s a small sum but it reaps huge dividends.”

A report into the scheme said research showed free school meals enhanced academic achievement, and encouraged positive attitudes to healthy eating.

The success of the scheme will be reviewed next spring.

The committee approved the launch of the pilot scheme today (Friday, June 8).

It heard that the aim of the scheme was to reduce obesity and promote healthy eating, in the hope that better nutrition would positively affect their learning.

The school meals will cost £3 a day per child, or £600 for the academic year.

If children want to have a packed lunch they will still be allowed to do so.