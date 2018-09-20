The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 12-year-old child was airlifted to hospital after being struck by a van in a dramatic crash on Gayton Road, Harrow .

Police, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended after the incident just after 8.30am on Thursday (September 20).

Gayton Road was closed from Northwick Park Road to Sheepcote Road, which was also closed in both directions, causing significant traffic delays while emergency services responded.

All roads were re-opened by lunchtime.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "We were called at 8.39am after a 12-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that looks like a box van.

"Roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident but have been re-opened.

"The child was taken to a central London hospital with head injuries but they are not believed to be life-threatening."

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and a single responder in a car to the scene. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.



"We treated a child and took them to a major trauma centre as a priority."