If you're a fan of fried chicken then the chances are you will have visited one of west London's many Chicken Cottage shops.

But before chowing down on spicy wings, strips, nuggets or crispy chicken poppers, have you ever taken time to look up a branch's food hygiene rating?

We've looked at the most recent food hygiene ratings for Chicken Cottages in Uxbridge , Hounslow , Harrow and Ealing and the results are mixed.

A rating from 0 to 5 is given to each business - 5 is top of the scale and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law and 0 is at the bottom of the scale, which means urgent improvement is necessary.

While a handful of west London branches, including two in Harrow, have scored high fives several have ratings of two and below.

Food safety officers regularly carry out hygiene inspections to asses how well a business is complying with national food hygiene standards.

We've compiled a list of the best and worst Chicken Cottage shops in west London for you, according to their latest food hygiene ratings.

Chicken Cottage shops with food hygiene scores of 2 and below

Chicken Cottage, Southall

Where: 64 South Road

Rating: 1

Last inspection: January 8, 2018

A member of staff at the Southall branch told getwestlondon the manager was not available to comment when we rang for a comment on the rating.

Chicken Cottage, Paddington

Where: 135 Praed Street

Rating: 1

Last inspection: September 5, 2017

The manager of the branch, Fyed Hassan, said: "We thought the hygiene rating was very unfair - we didn't appeal it but have done a lot to improve since then, we have done everything the council inspector asked us to do.

"There were small issues, it wasn't that bad and the rating was very unfair but we've done everything we can to improve since then - anyone who visits us will see that."

Chicken Cottage, Uxbridge

Where: 5a Westbourne Parade, Uxbridge Road

Rating: 2

Last inspection: 24 April, 2018

The manager of the branch Nakul Kumar said: "We've made lots of improvements since the last rating.

"We've fixed the broken marble sideboards in the kitchen, we've fixed a leaking pipe in the kitchen the inspectors pointed out and we only prepare fresh food."

Chicken Cottage, Harrow

Where: 412 Harrow Road

Rating: 2

Last inspection: March 8, 2017

Staff member Ali Niazi, who was in charge of the shop when we rang, said: "There were some problems at the last inspection because we had only just opened.

"There was still some building work that needed to be finished and there was a mice problem. We fixed these problems and it's as good as it's ever been. We're ready for the next inspection and look forward to getting a higher rating."

Chicken Cottage, Greenford

Where: 328 Ruislip Road East

Rating: 2

Last inspection: April 10, 2018

We spoke to a member of staff at the Greenford branch who said the manager was on holiday and not able to speak to us.

Chicken Cottage, Holborn

Where: 130 High Holborn

Rating: 2

Last inspection: January 31, 2017

The manager of the branch, Khalid Akbar, said: "I've only been working here for four days, so wasn't here when the last inspection happened but I know they've done a lot of refurbishment recently.

"The hygiene at the shop is currently excellent. The basement has been refurbished, tiles which were broken have been fixed, there's a new dishwasher and a lot of improvement has been done. All the books have been updated with all the hygiene information.

"But I can't comment on the previous inspection as I wasn't working here at that time."

In relation to the restaurants with the lowest food hygiene scores, a Chicken Cottage spokeswoman said: "We are aware of the current low hygiene scores for these restaurants and are currently working with them to improve on them."

West London Chicken Cottage shops with the best hygiene ratings

Chicken Cottage, Harrow

Where: 229 Station Road

Rating: 5

Last inspection: October 20, 2016

Chicken Cottage, Harrow

Where: 327 High Road

Rating: 5

Last inspection: February 22, 2017

Chicken Cottage Alperton

Where: 272-274 Ealing Road

Rating: 5

Last inspection: August 19, 2017

Chicken Cottage, Heston

Where: 70 Vicarage Farm Road

Rating: 5

Last inspection: January 4, 2017

Chicken Cottage, Hounslow

Where: 290 Bath Road

Rating: 5

Last inspection: November 15, 2016