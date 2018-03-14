Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Waiters at a popular Chelsea restaurant will be stripping down to their undies when they serve customers on Wednesday (March 21).

It is part of the venue's first movie night dining package, which is launching with the raunchy comedy Magic Mike, which as you have probably guessed by now if you haven't seen the film, centres around a male stripper.

Guests at Goat will be offered delicious canapés of mini pizzas, handed out by topless waiters – all washed down with bottomless prosecco.

The event starts at 7pm and tickets, which cost £40, can be purchased here .

GOAT consists of an Italian style restaurant on the ground floor, with DJ bar DRINK on the first floor, and the Chelsea Prayer Room bar in the basement.

Magic Mike stars Channing Tatum and tells the story of a 19-year-old who enters the world of male stripping, where he is guided by Mike Lane, a veteran in the business.

It was released in 2012, and followed with the sequel Magic Mike XXL in 2015.

