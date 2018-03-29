The video will start in 8 Cancel

No-one was hurt as flames ripped through a Chelsea flat on Thursday morning (March 29).

Firefighters were called to blaze at the Flood Street mansion block of flats at 8.39am.

A neighbour raised the alarm after hearing a smoke alarm sound.

Dark smoke billowed from the red brick building as firefighters tackled flames in a first floor flat that was empty at the time the blaze broke out.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed nobody was hurt in the fire that was under control shortly before 10am.

An LFB spokesman said: "Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a block of flats in Flood Street in Chelsea.

(Image: Rob McGibbon)

"Part of a first floor flat was damaged by fire.

"Nobody was home at the time of the fire and the alarm was raised after a neighbour heard a smoke alarm sounding.

(Image: London Fire Brigade)

"The Brigade was called at 8.39am and the fire was under control at 9.58."

Firefighters remained at the scene damping down the burnt flat at 10.30am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

