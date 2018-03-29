Flames and smoke have been seen coming from a Chelsea apartment on Thursday morning (March 29).
Firefighters attended a blaze in Flood Street at 8.39am.
Officers from London Fire Brigade (LFB) remained at the scene where the flat was still alight at 9.45am.
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were sent to deal with the incident.
Fire crews remain at the scene "damping down"
Firefighters are still in Flood Street “damping down” the apartment that was set alight this morning.
Fire under control
London Fire Brigade confirmed the blaze that set a Flood Street apartment alight was under control shortly before 10am.
An image show fire engines in Flood Street where smoke was seen billowing from a mansion block of flats.
No injuries in Flood Street flat blaze
London Fire Brigade has confirmed there are no reported injuries in the Flood Street fire that ripped through an apartment this morning.
An LFB spokesman said: “There were no people involved or injured in the fire this morning.”
Smoke seen billowing from mansion block
An image from the scene shows smoke billowing from a Chelsea mansion block where a flat is ablaze.
Flames rip through Chelsea apartment
Six fire engines and 35 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Chelsea flat in Flood Street on Thursday morning (March 29).
London Fire Brigade attended the fire at 8.39am.
Smoke was seen billowing from the fire that LFB officers continued to tackle at 9.45am.
