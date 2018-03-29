Flames and smoke have been seen coming from a Chelsea apartment on Thursday morning (March 29).

Firefighters attended a blaze in Flood Street at 8.39am.

Officers from London Fire Brigade (LFB) remained at the scene where the flat was still alight at 9.45am.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters were sent to deal with the incident.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates here.

