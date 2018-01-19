Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A century-old charity which provides accommodation to military veterans wants to sell more than half its Fulham headquarters site to Chelsea FC.

Stoll Foundation, which neighbours Stamford Bridge, says the move to redevelop the current Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions building would see the 100-year-old homes on the Fulham Road site rebuilt as state-of-the-art housing.

It would also provide the charity with the means to build 300 homes around the country for vulnerable and disabled veterans in need .

The move is being hailed by the charity, Hammersmith and Fulham Council , and Chelsea, with the football club saying it would safeguard Stoll "for years to come".

The proposal would see the total number of homes at the site reduced from 157 to 103, but Stoll insists no veteran will be without a home as a result of its plans.

An eight-week consultation period with its residents began on Tuesday (January 16), with the feedback to be analysed by trustees before a decision is made in April.

Stoll says it will not disclose the amount Chelsea will pay for the land as discussions with the club are ongoing, but that more than 60% of the site - two acres - would be sold with the charity retaining 0.65 acres.

Stoll celebrated its centenary in 2016, and much of the building's striking historical features and façade will remain, the charity has said.

Residents can view the plans during consultation events at the charity's Garden Room on Thursday and Friday (January 18 / 19), from 10am to 3pm, and Saturday (January 20), from 11am to 4pm.

Stoll chief executive Ed Tytherleigh said: "This proposal would mean a step change in our ability to respond to the needs of homeless and vulnerable Veterans across the country.

"We are delighted that our long-term neighbour, Chelsea Football Club, is prepared to support our work and help ensure thousands more vulnerable and disabled Veterans will receive Stoll’s support to lead fulfilling independent lives when they leave the armed forces .”

A Chelsea spokesperson said: "The club is pleased to be able to continue supporting our long-term neighbour, Stoll, and the much needed services they provide to Veterans across the country.

"We hope this agreement safeguards the charity and their residents, today, tomorrow and for decades to come.”

Veteran Bob Barrett has overcome homelessness and other issues and has been a Stoll resident for more than a decade.

He calls himself one of the lucky ones and said: "Even though change can be unsettling, I’m on board with these plans.

"I’ll not only get a brand new flat, but the proposal will help hundreds of other Veterans.

"It’s only right that the next generation of Veterans should benefit like I have.”

Cllr Alan De'Ath added: "This announcement means more of those who serve our country will be able to get the housing and support they need when they leave the armed forces."

The consultation runs until March 6.

More details can be found here .

