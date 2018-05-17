The video will start in 8 Cancel

British Transport Police (BTP) are looking to speak to a man after a Chelsea football fan and her mother received verbal abuse from a group of Manchester United fans while travelling on a train.

BTP are appealing for information on the incident which occurred on a Kings Cross to Leeds service at around 10pm on Saturday, April 21.

The Manchester United fans were travelling back from London after watching their team beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final.

The victim, a 27-year-old woman, was on board the train service with her mother when a large group of Manchester United fans joined the service.

Wearing a Chelsea top, she received verbal abuse while walking to the toilet on board.

The victim and her mother continued to receive verbal abuse from the group for the duration of their journey.

Officers would like to speak with the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information which could help, call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting ref: 276 of 22 April.