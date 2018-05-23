There are traffic delays around Chelsea Embankment following a crash between two cars during rush hour on Wednesday morning (May 23).
Police were called to a collision on Chelsea Embankment near the junction with Royal Hospital Road shortly before 8am.
Two cars were found in a collision at the scene and one of the drivers had fled before officers arrived.
The abandoned car is causing congestion in the area with tailbacks up to Battersea Bridge and the road remains partially blocked eastbound.
There were no reported injuries in the incident and no arrests have been made.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.48am on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision in Chelsea Embankment, near the junction with Royal Hospital Road.
"Officers attended and found two cars in collision. The driver of one of the cars fled the scene prior to police arrival.
All lanes have reopened
See queuing traffic in Chelsea Embankment following crash
There are still delays and tailbacks in Chelsea Embankment following a rush hour crash this morning.
A picture from the scene shows queuing as officers work to move a stationary vehicle.
One lane blocked as "police move car off road"
One lane of Chelsea Embankment remains blocked eastbound as one of the cars involved in the collision is “moved off the road”, the other car has been moved off the road completely. Police remain on the scene.
Cyclist rushed to hospital following rush hour crash
In a separate incident this morning a male cyclist was rushed to hospital after falling from his bike in Chelsea Embankment at 7.51am.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident in which the man came off his bike.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7.51am on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision in Chelsea Embankment.Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a male cyclist who had fallen from his pedal cycle.No other vehicles were involved.”
The cyclist’s injuries are believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
