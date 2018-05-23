There are traffic delays around Chelsea Embankment following a crash between two cars during rush hour on Wednesday morning (May 23).

Police were called to a collision on Chelsea Embankment near the junction with Royal Hospital Road shortly before 8am.

Two cars were found in a collision at the scene and one of the drivers had fled before officers arrived.

The abandoned car is causing congestion in the area with tailbacks up to Battersea Bridge and the road remains partially blocked eastbound.

There were no reported injuries in the incident and no arrests have been made.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 7.48am on Wednesday to reports of a road traffic collision in Chelsea Embankment, near the junction with Royal Hospital Road.

"Officers attended and found two cars in collision. The driver of one of the cars fled the scene prior to police arrival.

"No injuries have been reported. The abandoned vehicle is causing congestion in the area."