Shocking footage of two men wanted in connection with the "brazen burglaries" of two Chelsea homes has been released by police.

More than £20,000 worth of possessions including jewellery, cash and Christmas presents was stolen during burglaries on two flats in Stadium Street on December 4.

Metropolitan Police attended reports of two burglaries at the Stadium Street flats at around 5.44pm.

Police believe that during the first burglary, thieves entered the flat by kicking the door open while the victim was out, but they left the first home empty handed.

They then entered a second flat by kicking the door open while the victim was at work. The second flat was raided and thieves made off with more than £20,000 worth of possessions including jewellery, cash, cards and Christmas presents.

The burglaries were reported to have taken place between 1pm and 5.40pm.

According to police the thieves left the scene in a light brown vehicle.

On Friday (January 12) the Met released chilling CCTV footage of two men brazenly entering one of the flats and leaving it with their arms full of more than £20,000 worth of belongings.

One man is described as black, over 6ft 6inches tall, of slim build and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black gloves and grey trainers with white soles.

The second man is described as black, approximately 5ft 7inches tall with short afro hair, wearing a black jacket with a grey hoodie underneath, black jeans and white trainers.

PC Mark Carter, of Kensington and Chelsea Police, said: "These were brazen burglaries just before Christmas which have left the victims traumatised and upset. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kensington and Chelsea CID on 020 8246 9227 or 101. You can also tweet @MetCC.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

