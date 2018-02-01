The video will start in 8 Cancel

The death of a cyclist on Chelsea Bridge has prompted a 20mph speed limit trial across a number of roads in Kensington and Chelsea.

During a meeting of the borough's full council last week, councillors agreed a pilot scheme following a series of high profile protests.

These culminated in a campaign group staging a "die-in" outside the council's Kensington HQ, calling for the authority to look at a 20mph speed limit on some roads.

Many London boroughs already operate a 20mph speed limit on their roads.

The motion was presented by Councillor Gerard Hargreaves for Chelsea Riverside and seconded by Councillor Malcolm Spalding for Earl's Court.

It read: "T he council recognises the number of London boroughs that have introduced 20 miles per hour speed limits on their roads.

"The council asks the executive to run a pilot scheme to introduce a 20 miles per hour speed limit on a number of selected road across the borough.”

The die-in was organised in October by the campaign group Stop Killing Cyclists. It said the Royal borough was one of only a few in London not to have a 20mph limit.

It was called after the death of a cyclist on Chelsea Bridge in September 2017 who was involved in a collision with a lorry.

No decision has yet been made on which roads the pilot scheme will operate in.

