The parents of tragic baby Charlie Gard say they have watched the case of Alfie Evans with "heavy hearts" after their son passed away last year .

Liverpool-born Alfie has been dominating headlines, having been living in a coma for well over a year as a result of a "degenerative neurological condition".

His parents, Tom Evans and Kate James, who are both in their 20s, have suffered a series of blows in their legal battles to keep Alfie alive.

His life support was turned off earlier this week (on April 23) after a last-ditch plea by his parents was rejected.

Connie Yates, whose baby Charlie was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents - who wanted to take their son to the US for experimental treatment - and Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) that attracted worldwide attention, has offered her support to Alfie's mum and dad this afternoon.

Ms Yates, from Bedfont , sent a touching message of support on Facebook.

She wrote: "With heavy hearts we have watched as Alfie’s case has unfolded. For those who have not been in a situation like this, it is impossible to understand the pain Tom and Kate are going through.

"When we were fighting for our son, Charlie Gard, to be given a chance to try a treatment that could have improved his quality of life, we realised that cases like these would keep happening until the law was changed. Tragically, this has proven to be true.

"Since Charlie’s passing in July last year , we have been working with paediatric consultants, medical ethicists, senior lawyers, UK politicians and other parents who have suffered through similar situations as us, to try and propose a law that will prevent parents experiencing painful and prolonged conflicts with medical professionals.

"This involves addressing problems around the 'best interests' test as well as creating a platform for transparency and openness so that cases like these can be dealt with before they ever reach the courts."

Ms Yates, along with her partner, Chris Gard, are calling their bid for changed legislation "Charlie's Law" and are currently setting up The Charlie Gard Foundation in memory of their son.

She added: "Once cases are public it is difficult for people to be fully aware of the complexities and this often leads to ill-informed judgements on both sides and creates unnecessary conflicts.

"We would ask those pushing for law change to take account of the careful work already done, and join us as we continue to push for a solution that is best for all involved."