Patients have praised Charing Cross Hospital in a new survey and report.

It was carried out by independent health charity Healthwatch Central West London (CWL), following concern from residents regarding the hospital's future .

Its Experiences of Today, Questions for Tomorrow report found 83% of the 218 patients quizzed were "very satisfied" or "extremely satisfied" with the treatment they received at the hospital, in Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith.

The report was published days before a pubic meeting organised by Hammersmith and Fulham Council to address the hospital closure and cuts fears.

That takes place on Wednesday (February 28) at Hammersmith Town Hall in King Street.

The Healthwatch survey spoke to outpatients who said "very strongly" they value the hospital, are "extremely satisfied" with their experiences at the hospital, valued the hospital’s services and appreciates its role in the community.

Patients also said they want to play a big part in shaping any changes to the way the hospital's services are delivered in the future.

Half said they would like opportunities to be involved, with 29% replying "maybe" and 21% with "no".

And 70% of Hammersmith and Fulham residents said they wanted more opportunities to be involved.

The group raised a series of questions to decision-makers in the local NHS - North West London Collaboration of Clinical Commissioning Groups, Hammersmith and Fulham Clinical Commissioning Group and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust.

In conclusion Healthcare recommends a clear and robust communications and engagement strategy, and clarity about how decisions about the future of Charing Cross Hospital will be made, and who will make them.

The report has been welcomed by both Hammersmith and Fulham CCG and Imperial College Healthcare, and the council

Christine Vigars, Healthwatch CWL chairman, said: “Healthwatch Central West London has compiled this report to support patients and people who use Charing Cross to get their voices heard.

"We are working to ensure that their views are listened to and acted on by those with the power to make decisions about future health provision locally.”

Councillor Ben Coleman, head of health and adult social care, said: “Healthwatch is to be commended on this thorough report.

"It confirms that residents value Charing Cross Hospital and its A&E, feel marginalised by health bosses and are suspicious about talk of replacing Charing Cross with a 'local hospital'.

“The hospital is still under threat. I hope residents will come to a town hall meeting which the council is holding on February 28 at 7.30pm to hear the latest on the planned cuts.

“I also hope health chiefs will learn from Healthwatch's report and finally begin to act democratically by listening to residents.”

A spokesman for NHS Trust added: “The Trust accepts that there is a lack of clarity currently as in 2016 we - and our local clinical commissioning groups - paused development and engagement on the ‘local hospital’ model that forms part of the Shaping a Healthier Future service plans for north west London.

"This was because increasing demand for acute hospital services has highlighted the need to focus first on the development of new models of care to help people stay healthy and avoid unnecessary and lengthy inpatient admissions.”

The public Charing Cross Hospital meeting called by Hammersmith and Fulham Council begins at 7.30pm on Wednesday (February 28).

