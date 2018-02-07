The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have “growing concerns” for the wellbeing of a “very vulnerable” woman who disappeared from Charing Cross Hospital on Tuesday (February 6).

Alice Hart, of Kensington , was last seen at around 6pm at Charing Cross Hospital wearing a dark knee-length coat and scarf, Metropolitan Police said.

The 23-year-old, who likes green spaces, is known to visit Richmond and Kensington and Chelsea.

Fiona Hart, Alice's mother, urged anyone with information about her daughter's whereabouts to come forward.

She said: “Alice is a very vulnerable young woman, my beloved daughter.

“We are desperate for anyone with any information to come forward."

She added: “Alice, please come home. Mummy, Charlie and Lucy all want you home. We can get through this.”

Officers are urging anyone with information to “urgently” call the Hammersmith and Fulham Missing Persons Unit on 208 246 2323 or 101, or to contact Missing People on 116000, quoting reference 18MIS005496.

