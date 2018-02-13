The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charing Cross will become the first UK rail station to offer free drinking water, Network Rail has announced.

A water fountain will be installed at the central London station at the end of March allowing passengers to drink or refill their bottles for free.

The station in Westminster will be the first to trial the free drinking water initiative that Network Rail aims to roll out in stations across the country by the end of the year.

The move makes Network Rail the latest in league a of high profile companies to announce plans to reduce plastic waste.

By allowing passengers to reuse plastic bottles Network Rail hopes fewer will be thrown away at its stations.

Network Rail’s managing director of property, David Biggs, said: "At Network Rail, we put station users at the heart of everything we do.

"Our managed stations are carefully designed to ensure people can enjoy a great experience – whether they’re travelling, shopping, dining or socialising."

(Image: Google Maps)

He added: "By introducing free water fountains at our managed stations we can make a simple change that not only helps quench the thirst of station users, but also has a positive impact on our sustainability ambitions by reducing single-use plastics.

"We’re looking forward to the introduction of these water fountains and the benefits they will bring the public and the environment."

As one of the UK's largest retail landlords Network Rail said it will work closely with the food and drink retailers in its stations to see how they can work to reduce plastic waste.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .