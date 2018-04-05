The video will start in 8 Cancel

A moped rider was stabbed less than two hours after he had fought off thugs who were trying to steal his bike in the same road.

Two men were attacked by thieves attempting to snatch their mopeds in Chamberlayne Road, Brent , at around 10pm on Wednesday night (April 4).

Police said a 26-year-old victim suffered minor injuries as he grappled with the thugs who were trying to rob him.

A second victim was unhurt during the attempted robbery and left the scene after speaking to police, but just 90 minutes later he was stabbed further along the same road.

The stabbing happened at around 11.30pm. The victim was taken from the scene to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS).

Both men were said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Metropolitan Police said it was too early to confirm if the two incidents were connected.

A spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 10pm on Wednesday to reports of an attempted moped robbery in Chamberlayne Road.

"Officers attended and spoke to victim 1 - a 26-year-old male - who suffered minor injuries following an altercation with the suspects.

"Victim 2 spoke to officers before leaving the scene."

(Image: Lhala Medz)

"Officers then received a call at 11.30pm that a man had been stabbed in the same road.

"Officers attended and discovered that it was victim 2 who was suffering from non-life threatening and non-life changing stab injuries.

"LAS attended and took victim 2 to a central London hospital. "

No arrests have been made in connection with the two incidents and enquiries continue.