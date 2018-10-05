Commuters using the London Underground are being warned they may face severe delays today due to tube drivers on the Central Line striking.

The drivers begin the strike at 12.01am on Friday (October 5) and conclude the action at 11.59pm that same day.

That means no service on the Central line, including the Night Tube, as well as an extremely limited service on the Waterloo and City lines.

Although the Central line will not be running, the other tube lines are expected to be running a good service.

The 24-hour strike action, which is now set to go ahead on Friday (October 5) comes just a week after a 48-hour strike by RMT Union Piccadilly line drivers over a dispute with London Underground .

That particular strike caused chaos for many, and even caused London Bridge to be evacuated because of the congestion.

