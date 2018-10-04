Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The reasons behind Tube drivers' strike on the Central Line has finally been revealed after talks between transport and union bosses collapsed.

The 24-hour strike action, which is now set to go ahead on Friday (October 5) comes just a week after a 48-hour strike by RMT Union Piccadilly line drivers over a dispute with London Underground.

However ASLEF, the union representing the Central line drivers, has revealed the reason behind the strike action, as well as whey the talks broke down.

Speaking after the talks at ACAS failed to reach a conclusion, ASLEF's organiser Finn Brennan revealed that the drivers are striking over the sacking of a colleague by London Underground.

The driver, who had 25 years experience had made a "mistake", resulting in his dismissal, but his colleagues voted nine to one in favour of industrial action over London Underground's handling of the dismissal.

"The issues at the heart of this dispute are about people being treated fairly and with dignity at work," he said.

"It is simply wrong that a driver with 25 years of excellent service should be summarily dismissed for one error of judgment when dealing with a defective train or permanently removed from driving duties because they have time off sick after a traumatic incident.

(Image: PA)

"Bizarrely, they are refusing to hold a review into the dismissal of a driver until Friday afternoon, 14 hours after the strike will have started!

"ASLEF asked that this case be reviewed on August 2 and repeatedly requested that this review be brought forward.

"Management repeatedly refused to do so. Instead of trying to resolve this dispute, management are engaged in macho posturing that does a real disservice to all those who will be inconvenienced by the strike on Friday."

In a scathing attack on the TfL bosses, who he said were responsible for the massive Crossrail delays, were able to "walk away with massive bonuses while frontline staff who make a mistake are kicked out and left with their lives in ruins".

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Management on the Central line treat their staff as dispensable units to be thrown away at will. Instead of supporting those unlucky enough to be unwell, the attendance management policy is being used to bully and intimidate them.

"Drivers are continually forced into overtime and unsafe new working practices are pushed through without agreement. It would be a dereliction of our duty as trade unionists if we did not take action to stop our members being treated like this.

"Senior figures at TfL need to take a long hard look at what is going wrong with industrial relations on London Underground and start to act to fix problems if more strikes are to be avoided."

How the strike will impact you

Tube drivers on the Central line begin the strike at 12.01am on Friday (October 5) and conclude the action at 11.59pm that same day.

That means no service on the Central line, including the Night Tube, as well as an extremely limited service on the Waterloo and City lines.

Although the Central line will not be running, the other tube lines are expected to be running a good service.

Commuters are warned that some interchange stations, including Stratford, Liverpool Street, Tottenham Court Road, Bond Street, Mile End, Waterloo, Bank, Oxford Circus and Holborn are likely to be much busier than normal.

(Image: Harrow Observer)

In order to cope with the displaced commuters, 80 extra buses are being drafted in across 10 routes on the network as well as two night bus routes.

Buses, DLR, London Overground and TfL Rail services will accept Tube single and return tickets and National Rail cross-London tickets on reasonable alternative routes.

TfL travel ambassadors are being posted around the busiest stations to help guide the crowds to alternative routes.

What TfL has to say about the dispute

Nigel Holness, Director of Network Operations for London Underground, said: “I am disappointed that ASLEF has chosen to go ahead with this needless strike action, despite positive discussions over recent days."

"In those discussions we have made good progress on resolving most of their issues, but have not been able to agree on the reinstatement of a train driver who was dismissed for a serious breach of our safety regulations.

"The safety of our customers and staff is paramount and something we will never compromise. We remain open for discussions on how to resolve this dispute, and apologise to our customers for the unnecessary disruption.”