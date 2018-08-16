Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at London Underground's depot in Ruislip on the Central Line are to stage to 48-hour walkouts next week in a long-running dispute over pay.

Staff at the Ruislip depot has full responsibility for the operation and maintenance of Transport For London's engineering train fleet and is crucial to ongoing maintenance and tube improvement works.

Several improvement programs were scheduled for the bank holiday weekend, over which the teams will be striking, including major joint Ballast Track Replacement at Wimbledon .

The Rail Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) has been in a longstanding dispute with London Underground over workers pay parity. The depot has taken industrial action in the past, but London Undergound has declined to accept a negotiation of settlement, RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said.

“RMT is angry and frustrated that our efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to this dispute continue to be kicked back at every turn by London Underground," said the General Secretary.

"As a result we have no choice but to escalate the action with these two forty eight hour strikes coinciding with a major programme of works on the network across the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Despite previous industrial action there has been no serious move by London Underground to resolve these disputes and the company need to wake up and take note of the anger on the shop floor.

“The union continues to remain available for meaningful talks in both disputes and the ball is in London Underground’s court.”

The first 48-hour strike period is due to begin at 7am on Wednesday (August 22) and conclude at 7am on Friday (August 24).

The second strike action begins later on Friday, from 7pm to 7pm on Sunday (August 26).

London Underground has said it is continuing talks with the union to come to a solution on the matter, but that the planned action will not affect passengers.

Peter McNaught, Director of Asset Operations for London Underground said: “This strike action by RMT Transplant Maintenance Staff will not impact passenger services.

"We have been in discussions with the RMT on this dispute, and we remain willing to continue these talks to identify a solution.”

The Ruislip Depot is situated between Ruislip Gardens and West Ruislip station on the Central line. Strikes have already been held in July and earlier this month over the same issue.