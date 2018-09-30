Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A passenger on the Tube was “stabbed in the face” on the Central Line.

Pictures posted on Twitter by a fellow passenger show the victim holding up a phone, trying to see what looks like a wound on his face.

Blood had spilled onto his shirt and onto the floor, with much of it soaking a newspaper.

The stabbing happened between Stratford and Mile End at about 12.47am this morning (September 30).

British Transport Police was called to the scene along with medics from the London Ambulance service.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

One passenger Tweeted: “A man just got stabbed in the face on the @centralline between Mile End and Bethnal, I didn’t see who it was. Apparently it was a man sitting near him, they were arguing, can’t believe it!!

“Hope he’s okay.”

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe has information that could help their investigation. Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack.

Anyone with any information or who recognises this man should contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, quoting reference number 36 of 30/9/2018.