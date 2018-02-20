Commuters have been warned about rush hour delays on the Central and Bakerloo lines on Tuesday morning (February 20) due to faulty trains and a signal failure.
There are severe delays on the Central line between White City and Epping/Hainault via Newbury Park due to faulty trains, a spokesman for Transport for London said.
Tickets are being accepted on local buses, TfL Rail and on Chiltern Railways trains.
On the Bakerloo line, there is no service between Elephant & Castle and Lambeth North due to an earlier signal failure, which is causing delays on the rest of the line.
Tickets are being accepted on local buses and London Overground.
Tube disruption cleared
Platforms may still be busy after the disruption cleared on the Central line.
Good service westbound
Severe delays due to the earlier faulty trains are now eastbound only, according to TfL.
There is a good service operating westbound.
Severe delays eastbound
On the Central line, there are severe delays eastbound and minor delays westbound
'Platforms may be busy'
The earlier disruption on the Bakerloo line has cleared, but commuters have been warned that platforms may still be busy.
Bakerloo line delays
The Bakerloo line has also been affected by the rush hour chaos on the London Underground this morning.
There is currently no service on the Bakerloo line between Elephant And Castle and Lambeth North due to signal failure at Elephant And Castle.
This was causing delays earlier on the rest of the line but delays are easing, according to TfL.
Central line delays
Good morning. I’ll be bringing you all the latest updates on the rush hour delays on the Tube this morning.
There are currently severe delays on the Central line between White City and Epping, and between White City and Hainault.
There are minor delays on the rest of the line due to earlier faulty trains, Transport for London has said.
Tickets being accepted on local buses, TfL Rail and Chiltern Railway services.