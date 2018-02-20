Commuters have been warned about rush hour delays on the Central and Bakerloo lines on Tuesday morning (February 20) due to faulty trains and a signal failure.

There are severe delays on the Central line between White City and Epping/Hainault via Newbury Park due to faulty trains, a spokesman for Transport for London said.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses, TfL Rail and on Chiltern Railways trains.

On the Bakerloo line, there is no service between Elephant & Castle and Lambeth North due to an earlier signal failure, which is causing delays on the rest of the line.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses and London Overground.

We will be bringing you all the latest travel updates on our live blog.

