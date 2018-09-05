The video will start in 8 Cancel

Actor Ryan Thomas who is currently a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother has been signed up for this year's pantomime at the Beck Theatre in Hayes .

The former soap star, who is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street, will take to the stage as Captain Hook in a production of Peter Pan.

Thomas has been making headlines over the past few days after being accused by ex-Emmerdale actress of Roxanne Pallett of "repeatedly punching her".

She faced a huge backlash from viewers who had seen the footage in which Thomas playfully threw mock punches at her.

Eventually she left the house and ended up issuing an apology, after a barrage of criticism.

Thomas is now tipped to win the reality show and the 34-year-old will no doubt prove a shrewd signing for the producers of the Christmas panto.

It's not known at this stage how much he is getting paid for the role but starring in pantomimes can be highly lucrative for celebrities.

(Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Playing the infamous, hook-handed pirate in an adventure a world away from his current surroundings, Thomas will be performing in the panto between Friday, December 7 and Sunday, December 30.

The production of Peter Pan is an adaption of the original classic by J M Barrie.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here .