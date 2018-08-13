Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A night out celebrating a promotion at work took a turn for the worst when an alcohol fuelled misjudgement landed Callum Henderson in hospital - with nine facial fractures and four missing teeth.

The impact of plunging almost 30 feet into the River Thames on a cold winter's night shattered his nose and the 22-year-old underwent plastic surgery, dental work and woke up with six metal plates securing his jaw.

As temperatures soared this summer, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) warned members of the public to take extra care when walking along the river.

Chiswick lifeboat station is one out of four bases on the Thames and already this year its team has saved 150 lives and dealt with three fatalities.

Eight months after being hoisted out of the depths of the Thames, Callum who is unable to swim argues he narrowly escaped death thanks to the "amazing work" of emergency services.

(Image: Callum Henderson)

On a snowy December night last year, Callum, who works for a London based accounting firm and is originally from Northamptonshire, was celebrating hearing some good news.

"I was out celebrating a promotion close to Temple station with my girlfriend and a mate from work," he told getwestlondon .

"We came out of BarSalsa to change venues and I thought I could hop over a wall and stand on some pavement and then look out over the Thames because it was snowing and I thought it’d be nice - but it turns out after hopping the wall there was no pavement and I fell in.

(Image: Callum Henderson)

"Because I was drunk I didn't lose consciousness, I was aware of what was going on but saw it as all of a bit of a joke at the time," he explained.

"But when I came around the next morning proper, it sunk it and I had to think about what I was going to do about my teeth, then I realised I needed to tell work because I'll need time off - all of that was really stressful.

"But the main issue was my appearance because my face was pretty bad shape," he added.

(Image: Callum Henderson)

The impact of falling 30 feet and hitting the deep water with such force meant Callum had to undergo serious surgery to ensure his wounds healed correctly.

"I had nine fractures in my face and lost teeth," he said.

"I ended up with six plates in my lower jaw, lots of dental work and a nose job to fix my wonkiness - yes it really, really hurt but only after my hangover wore off!"

"My mum was really annoyed as I had braces for five years and then 'ruined all the hard work' by knocking them all out, but we’re quite lighthearted as a family so didn't get too involved in the severity - everyone was just thankful I was still alive."

(Image: Callum Henderson)

Callum was forced to take more than three months off work and added that even now he still feels pain in his jaw due to extensive muscle damage.

There are four lifeboat stations along the River Thames, all of which rely on voluntary donations to continue life saving work.

Since it began operating in 2002, the team based in Chiswick have responded to 3,387 incidents and so far this year it has saved 150 people and dealt with three fatalities.

Last month the crew were first on the scene when a man sustained serious head and spinal injuries after misjudging the river's depth and diving into just 18-inches of water.

"I can't swim either and the emergency services were so quick - they arrived within two-minutes," said Callum.

"I was in the water for up to half-an-hour and I ended up being hoisted out with a rope but the work they did to keep me calm and also console my girlfriend, who was in bits on the bank, was amazing.

"New life motto is don't drink tequila near a river," he added.