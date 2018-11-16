The video will start in 8 Cancel

CCTV footage has been released by police trying to track down a man who slashed a woman's bottom with a sharp object.

A woman in her 20s was targeted in a random attack in Westminster on Sunday, October 28.

The Metropolitan Police say the young woman was entering a flat on Craven Terrace at around 8.45pm when a man came up to her from behind and used a sharp object to "slash her across the bottom".

The suspect then quickly fled the scene.

The assault caused a superficial wound which required medical attention at hospital.

Anyone who can identify the man featured in the CCTV is urged to come forward by police.

It shows a man who police want to speak to walking down a street.

He is believed to be of medium to tall build and was wearing a big jacket and a hat at the time of the assault.

Detective Constable Yousuf Bhamjee, from Westminster CID, said: "This assault has had a significant impact on the victim.

"I am appealing for anyone with information to get in touch with us on 020 7321 7620."

