A teenage boy was attacked at Dollis Hill Underground station after he approached a group of boys.

The teenage victim was left with bruising to the eye and the side of his face after taking several punches and kicks from the group of attackers.

The incident occurred at 9.20pm on February 16, after the boy had approached the group to "interact with them" at the Jubilee line Tube station in Brent .

As well as kicking and punching him, members of the group attempted to steal his bag.

British Transport Police are investigating the incident and have released CCTV images of eight individuals who they believe may have information which could help their investigation.

(Image: British Transport Police)

Anyone with information is requested to contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 714 of 16/02/18.

