CCTV images show two teenagers wanted for questioning in connection with a vicious attack on a woman at Oxford Circus Underground Station.

A woman, who confronted a group of youths attacking a man at the Underground Station on April 13, was turned on by members of the gang and had her hair ripped out.

British Transport Police launched a CCTV appeal over the incident on April 27 and has released another photo of a boy it wants to speak to in connection with the assault.

The victim was with a friend boarding a southbound Victoria Line train at Oxford Circus when they witnessed an assault by a large group of teenagers on a man.

The woman and her friend followed the group and confronted them over their behaviour at around 9.47pm.

During the exchange, the victim began filming several members of the group before one of the teenagers noticed this and turned on the woman.

The victim suffered "reddening to the skin on the side of her face and had large amounts of her hair pulled out", British Transport Police said.

Officers would like to speak with those shown in the CCTV images as they may have information which could help with the investigation.



If you recognise them, or have any other information about the incident, call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 408 of 25/04/2018.