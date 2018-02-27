The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man is being sought in connection with the use of a stolen bank card hours after it was believed to have been swiped from a victim in a club in Chelsea.

The credit card was used to make a series of fraudulent transactions which amounted to more than £4,000, including at a jewellery store in Brent Cross shopping centre.

The card was believed to have been stolen in the early hours of November 19 last year.

At just before 5am on the same day it was used at a mini-market in Lordship Lane in Wood Green, and then at a cashpoint in High Road.

Later the same day, at just before 5pm, the card was used at a jewellers in Brent Cross shopping centre, as well as a perfume store and a stationery shop.

Detectives in Barnet are appealing for information to identify a man following the fraud.

CCTV images of a suspect police wish to identify have been released as part of an investigation.

The man is described as a white man, with short black hair wearing large dark rimmed glasses.

He also wore a black jacket over a dark shirt, dark jeans and white trainers.

(Image: Met Police)

Metropolitan Police is urging people to beware of pickpockets known to operate in bars and shops, where people are more likely to be standing still, distracted and paying less attention to their belongings, making them an easy target.

Be more aware of your surroundings as thieves brush past people, take items and blend into the crowd.

The force strongly advises people to take care when using ATMs or when using bank cards to pay for items, cover your PIN and always keep an eye on your card.

(Image: Met Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Barnet CID on 020 8733 5808 or the police non-emergency line on 101.

Alternatively anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by Tweeting @MetCC.

