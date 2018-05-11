The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with a string of flashing attacks targeted at women on the Tube, have been released by British Transport Police.

A man sat down next to women on the London Underground and pretended to be asleep before indecently exposing and touching himself while staring at them on four separate occasions.

The attacks took place up and down the Metropolitan Line within a nine-month period, during the early evening between 4pm and 8pm.

The first incident was reported to BTP last July on board a train between Green Park and Wembley Park. The second and third incident were reported on February 22 and 26 this year on board Metropolitan Line trains between West Harrow and Finchley Road and Baker Street and Croxley.

(Image: BTP)

The fourth incident happened on a train between Baker Street and Northwood Hills on 10 March.

BTP released a second image of a man wanted in connection with the attacks on Friday (May 11).

A spokesman for the force said: "Detectives would like to speak with the man in these CCTV images as he may have information which could help with the investigation."

(Image: British Transport Police)

The public's help is needed to identify the man wanted in connection with the attack.

If you recognise him contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 230 of 11/05/2018. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.