CCTV images released by the Metropolitan Police have captured a missing young woman in Uxbridge.

The family of Stephanie Tutty from Lambeth are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare following her disappearance.

The 23-year-old was caught on CCTV cameras boarding a Tube train at Uxbridge Station on Wednesday (March 14) around lunchtime.

Another image shows her walking along the platform at the west London station, shortly before 2pm.

Miss Tutty is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build with long light brown hair.

The images show her wearing a white spotted cardigan and dark coloured trousers as well as carrying a pink backpack.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

However previously she had been wearing a burgundy hooded top, police said.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

It is believed she was in the Denmark Hill area on the same day.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Officers and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact officers at Lambeth via 101.

