A fight at one of London's top private members clubs has left one man with serious injuries.

The fight appears to have taken place in the Nickel Bar, an art deco public bar inside the former Midland Bank building in Poultry, now know as The Ned.

CCTV footage shared by City Police shows a fight in which the man sustained serious injuries including a fractured eye socket, a fractured nose, displacement of the eyeball, and severe bruising.

A 21-year-old man was arrested after the fight, on July 25. The man from Loughton, Essex, has been released by police under investigation.

The incident was captured on CCTV in the high-end venue where a glass of brandy can cost as much as £250.

The Nickel Bar is one of several restaurants and bars at The Ned, which also has a gym, private events spaces, more than 250 ultra luxurious bedrooms and private members club.

The grandiose club was converted by the Soho House & Co group and opened in April 2017, quickly becoming a popular A-list celebrity haunt as well as being popular with many Royals.

City of London Police are asking anyone who may have information about the fight or may recognise the man in the CCTV footage to get in touch.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the City of London Police on 0207 601 2999.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org .