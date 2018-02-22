The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted while travelling on a night bus from central London.

The early morning assault took place on a Route N155 bus, which was travelling from central London towards Morden at around 4.15am on November 19 last year.

After the victim, 21, boarded the bus in central London, the suspect joined between central London and Lambeth and sat next to her despite other seats being available.

He then sexually assaulted her, before getting off the bus in Balham New Road in Wandsworth, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his 30s and around 5ft 6ins tall. He had short grey/brown hair and a small amount of facial hair.

CCTV images show the suspect wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and light brown shoes.

Speaking after the assault, Detective Constable Sarah Bunting urged anyone who recognises the man in CCTV images or anyone who has any information to come forward.

She said: “We want to speak to this man in connection with this sexual assault, which has left the victim very shaken.

“If you can identify him, or offer any information which could progress this investigation, we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone who recognises him or witnessed the offence take place is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

