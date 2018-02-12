The video will start in 8 Cancel

CCTV footage has been released of a man police wish to identify in connection with a £10,000 fraud against a 92-year-old pensioner.

The short video clip shows a man walking down a staircase; he is described as being in his late 20s and of Middle Eastern appearance.

Detectives in Westminster are appealing for help in their search for a male they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers believe a vulnerable man was convinced to hand over a large sum to a suspect posing as "The Barclays Fraud Squad" in December last year.

The incident took place following meetings on December 5, and December 6, in the St John's Wood area.

Detective Constable James Kapp, of Westminster CID, said: "The suspect targeted an elderly man by calling him on December 5, and convincing him that he worked for 'The Barclays Fraud Squad'.

"Meetings were arranged in the St John's Wood area on December 5 and again on December 6, and the victim handed over around £10,000 to the suspect.

"The victim soon realised that he had been the victim of a fraud, but by then it was too late."

Anyone who recognises the male pictured or has information concerning this incident should call police via 101 quoting reference number 4103/090218.

Alternatively information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.

Police are reminding people how to protect themselves from becoming a victim of fraud .

Remember:

- Police and banks will never ask for your PIN or bank card.

- Equally, they will never arrange to meet you to exchange cash or bank cards.

- If you are contacted by someone who asks for these, hang up.

- Report any such calls to police by dialling 101. If possible, try to use a different phone to the one called by potential fraudsters; for instance, use a mobile if the suspicious call was made to your landline, and vice versa. If you need to use the same phone, wait at least five minutes for the line to clear.

- In an emergency, call police on 999.

- If you have elderly friends or relatives, please remind them periodically of the methods used by such fraudsters.

