A burglar stole belongings worth hundreds of thousands of pounds during a spate of break-ins around Kensington .

Police said the same person had been caught on CCTV at three separate addresses - all in the W8 postcode - between March 3 and April 23 2017.

The suspect is believed to have stolen items with a total value of several hundred thousand pounds, after he carried out a total of five alleged burglaries, Metropolitan Police said.

Now police need the public's help in identifying the man who officers wish to speak to in connection with the crimes, as part of Operation Redwulf which is being conducted by detectives from Kensington and Chelsea.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Despite extensive enquiries, they have not been able to put a name to the images of the suspect, and are appealing for assistance from the public to identify him.

"He is described as a white man, aged in his late 20s or 30s, of athletic build with a shaven head and facial stubble."

Anyone with information is asked to call Kensington and Chelsea Police on 020 8246 0122. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or contact them on their website .