A member of staff at Victoria station has been left shaken after being “pushed onto the tracks” of the London Underground .

The employee was on a District Line platform at about 10am on Tuesday (April 10) when they were pushed by a man, causing them to fall onto the tracks, British Transport Police said.

Fortunately, the victim did not suffer any injuries during the incident. However, a spokesman for the force said that it has “understandably shaken them”.

Inspector Paula Jones from BTP said: “This was a very serious incident and we have a number of urgent enquiries underway to find the person responsible."

She added: “I would like to hear from anyone who was at Victoria station at the time of the incident and saw what happened.

“Thankfully, incidents such as this are very rare and I am grateful that the victim was not injured. We police a CCTV-rich environment which helps us identify offenders and bring them before the courts.”

Officers are now releasing a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the incident as he “may have information that could help with the investigation”.

Anyone with information can contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40, by texting 61016 quoting reference 146 of 10/04, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

