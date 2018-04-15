The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV appeal has been launched by Metropolitan Police after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted in Brent .

The 18-year-old victim was approached by a man outside the hostel where she was staying, in Willesden , at around midnight on Thursday (April 12).

The woman accompanied the man to his flat, where he proceeded to seriously sexually assault her, police said.

She later managed to escape and alert one of her friends, who in turn called the police.

Detectives from Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, who are investigating the incident, are keen to speak with the man in the CCTV image released on Sunday (April 15).

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who recognises him is asked to call police on 101, or contact PC Nicola Devlin of the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command, on 07769 280577.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .