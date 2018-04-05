The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man who boarded a Paddington-bound train has been left with facial injuries after being pushed and abused by a group of men who later attacked him at the station.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for information following the assault on board a train between Slough and Paddington on Saturday March 17.

Between 6.45pm and 7pm, a male passenger boarded a train at Slough. As he entered the train carriage, a large number of men started to abuse and push him, BTP said.

As the train reached Paddington , the group "followed the man" onto the station concourse, where they further assaulted him by punching and kicking him.

The man suffered minor injuries to his face and was left with swelling and bruising to his cheek.

Appealing for information, BTP has now released CCTV images of men they believe may have information about the assault which could help their investigation.

A spokesman for BTP said: "Officers would like to speak to the men in these CCTV images as they believe they may have information which could help the investigation."

He added: "Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 206 of 28 March."