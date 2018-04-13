The video will start in 8 Cancel

A stray cat shot with an air gun was saved by a Brent animal charity and is now looking for a new home.

One-year-old Sorcha was rescued by animal-welfare workers who found her living in a colony of feral cats in north west London.

It was assumed Sorcha was feral and she was taken to Mayhew animal shelter for a check-up as part of the organisation's scheme to keep wild cats healthy.

Sorcha was initially "very scared of humans" but vets at Mayhew found she was "ever so friendly" and "enjoyed lots of fuss and strokes from the team."

Vets quickly established she was in fact a domesticated cat who must have strayed.

Mayhew’s Cat Welfare Coordinator, Georgina Disney, noticed a lump near Sorcha's spine which an operation revealed to be an air gun pellet.

The metal pellet had thankfully done no lasting damage and was swiftly removed.

Following her traumatic time as a stray Sorcha is now well on the mend and in need of a new home.

Mayhew’s Head of Animal Welfare, Zoe Edwards, added: “The volume of instances where cats have been killed or injured by air guns is very concerning. We believe that a much stricter regulation on the ownership of air guns needs to be put in place to help protect cats and other animals from these attacks.

“We hope that any future regulation of air guns will better protect animals and communities.”

As soon as Sorcha is fully recovered Mayhew will put her up for adoption.

If you are interested in adopting Sorcha or any other cats in Mayhew’s care, please visit www.themayhew.org or call 020 8962 8000.