A cashier at a bookmakers in Edgware allowed her dad to steal more than £3,500 from the Ladbrokes branch where she worked after they staged a fake robbery,

Chevvine Darling, 28, was working at the bookies, on The Broadway in Edgware, on October 9, 2016 when her dad, Anthony Whyte, walked in and demanded cash via a note which read 'put money in bag no tricks no buzzers'.

Darling, who was one of two cashiers working on the day, handed over a total of £3,870 to her dad and subsequently reported to police that she had been robbed by an unknown male.

Whyte was forensically linked to the crime and was arrested by police who then linked him to Darling when they examined his mobile phone.

Darling, of Broadhead Strand in Colindale, was convicted of conspiracy to steal and pervert the course of justice following a week-long trial at Kingston Crown Court.

She was sentenced to 21 months in jail, suspended for two years, and 200 hours of community service.

Whyte, 46, of Greenway, Maidstone, Kent, who pleaded guilty to theft, was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment.

Detective Constable Emma Butcher, of the Met's Flying Squad, said: “Chevvine Darling abused her position of trust to allow her father to steal a significant sum of money from the bookmakers’.

"The other cashier working on the day, who believed it was a real robbery, suffered unnecessary fear and upset due to her selfish actions.

"The jail sentences handed out to both defendants reflects the consequences of committing these type of offences.”

Whyte was forensically linked to the crime scene and was arrested by Flying Squad officers on March 27, 2017.

Examination of his mobile phone identified a link to one of the cashiers prior to and after the theft and further investigation identified that the cashier was in fact his daughter.

Darling was arrested at her home address on April 17, 2017, and two mobile phones were seized. Analysis of the phones revealed a number linked to ‘dad’, which she was in contact with throughout the day of the offence.

Further enquiries revealed Darling had breached company protocol with the regards to the amount of cash in the safe thus facilitating the theft.

On May 9, 2017, at Kingston Crown Court, Whyte pleaded guilty to theft and offered a basis of plea in which he stated he was only aware that it was his daughter half way through the offence.

He said he thought she worked at a different branch.

Whyte was also sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment for a further robbery committed on December 4, 2016, at Ladbrokes at Watford Way, in Mill Hill, London where he made demands and stole just over £400.

He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months.