Ealing's library services are to be brought back under council control after a petition objecting to them being outsourced gathered nearly 3,000 signatures.

The petition stated an objection to Ealing Library services being outsourced to another private company following Carillion's collapse and had more than 2,900 signatures by Tuesday (January 230).

Ealing, along with Harrow, Hounslow and Croydon, outsourced its library services in September 2013 to contractor John Laing Integrated Services, which later sold the contract to Carillion.

Following the company's collapse, the petition was set up which hoped to prevent Ealing library's service “remaining outsourced by Carillion or any other private company”.

After campaigners encouraged local residents to "help save all those hard-working librarians", Ealing Council announced on Friday evening (January 26) that it would bring the library services back under its control.

A spokesman for the council said: "This move will ensure continuity of services for library users and allow time for all the options for the future of the service to be reviewed and considered.

"For some time the council has been closely monitoring the financial situation regarding Carillion and ensuring robust contingency plans were in place."

The spokesman added: "Since Carillion entered liquidation we have ensured that our libraries have been fully open and delivering a continuous service.

"In order to secure the most efficient, value-for-money and high-quality library services for residents and the future of the service, the decision has been taken to bring the service under the direct control of the council."

The decision will come into effect from February 1, the spokesman added.

All current library staff will have individual meetings to ensure they make a smooth transition to the council.

Councillor Ranjit Dheer, deputy leader of Ealing Council, added: “I know that library users, residents and staff have been very concerned about the recent events in relation to Carillion.

"The decision to bring the library service under direct control of the council will, I hope, allay those concerns and allow time for all options for the future delivery of a high quality library service to be considered.

“We are also seeking assurances from the government on any funding that may be required to meet any increased costs in association with Carillion-delivered services.”

